NEWS ROUNDUP: Denzel Washington To Revive August Wilson’s Plays With HBO Deal…AND MORE

Denzel Washington will revive the work of famed playwright August Wilson. After revealing he would direct and star in the film version of his work Fences with Viola Davis, Washington signed a deal with HBO to bring ten more of Wilson’s plays to television. The series, which will be centered on Wilson’s American Century Cycle stories, will capture the essence of the Black experience in America throughout the 21st century. Among the stories will be “Gem of the Ocean,” a play set in the 1900s about a young man from Alabama, and “Radio Golf,” which follows the story of an African-American politician. Read more.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Ink Deal With ABC for TV Series

Singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen’s story are coming to our television screens. The couple just inked a deal with ABC for the pilot of their rom-com series, Ordinary People. The show, which is somewhat based on Legend and Teigen’s real life, will delve into the experiences of an interracial couple. It will be executive produced by Kenya Barris of Black-ish and written by Tracey Oliver. Three years ago, Legend’s company Get Lifted Films teamed up with Universal Cable Productions to create television projects for cable and broadcast networks. Read more.

Tracy Morgan Graces Stage at the 2015 Emmy Awards

The 2015 Emmy Awards ended with a special surprise last night when comedian Tracy Morgan graced the stage to present the award for Outstanding Drama Series. “Thank you so much, I miss you guys so much,” Morgan said. “Last year, Jimmy Kimmel said on stage, ‘We’ll see you back here next year Tracy Morgan.’ Well, Jimmy, thanks to my amazing doctors and the support of my family and my beautiful wife, I’m here standing on my own two feet.” Morgan was involved in a terrifying and very serious car crash last year. After the show, he took to Twitter to share his excitement: “Man it feels good to be back!!! Love you all! #Emmys.” Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

NEWS ROUNDUP: Denzel Washington To Revive August Wilson’s Plays With HBO Deal…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: