The latest from the Ben “It’s Benny Time!” Carson Traveling Road Show

Making fun of Ben Carson is getting to be kinda like stealing the lollypop from that scrawny kid in school, the one with those really thick glasses and the high water pants; it’s just too d—– easy. Pretty soon it won’t even be fun.

Seems like every time I want to find something more serious to write about – you know, something with depth and meaning like what they have on PBS – along comes That Wacky Surgeon all over again. Why go all deep on a story when you’ve got a guy like this, the gift that keeps on giving? In the Reality TV age of soundbites and 24 hour “news” stations where a microscope is required to locate any actual serious news content, Ben Carson is the kind of goldmine that actually provides room service delivery. Just sit there in your pajamas, drinking your coffee, and the news comes right to your door on a spiffy little platter.

Now what self-respecting journalist can resist that?

So the latest on the Benny Time News Wire? As you may recall, Our Guy Ben blew up on the news this past Sunday after his appearance on Meet The Press where he told show host Chuck Todd that he didn’t approve of the idea of a Muslim being elected President of These Here Christian United States. Something about a conflict with the Constitution.

Anyway, we’re still waiting to hear where he got his research from on the part of the Constitution that actually says there is a conflict (because the Constitution says “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States”, plus the United States ain’t hardly no Christian nation), but meanwhile Benny Boy has done it again. Because now, while he is trying to furiously backpedal and rewrite what everyone already heard him say on live TV (which is why you gotta love Live TV, if for no other reason), Benny says that the real problem with what he said wasn’t that he said it (even though he didn’t really say it, at least not like the way we heard it which wasn’t how he actually meant it), the problem, see, is political correctness. From the Detroit News:

Asked how his campaign can recover from the controversy, the retired neurosurgeon replied: “The only way we fix that is fix the P.C. culture in our country,” referring to political correctness. “We fix America, and we get people who actually start listening … and stop trying to fit everything into a P.C. model,” he said.

Oh, and here’s something else Benny said in 2012, just as a bonus. Laugh track not included. From Buzzfeed:

Carson said he personally believed Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was encouraged by the devil. “I personally believe that this theory that Darwin came up with was something that was encouraged by the adversary, and it has become what is scientifically, politically correct,” said Carson. “Amazingly, there are a significant number of scientists who do not believe it but they’re afraid to say anything,”

For those not in on the lingo, ‘the adversary’ is another term for the devil used by some Christians.

Benny, Benny, Benny. You make journalism so much fun.

