Pope Francis Addresses Climate Change & Injustice During White House Remarks

On Thursday, Roland Martin and NewsOne Now recapped the first day of Pope Francis‘ visit to the United States.

President Barack Obama and the Pope conducted a joint address on the South Lawn of the White House where both world leaders discussed injustice and inequality.

During President Obama’s greeting, he remarked that Pope Francis “reminds us that in the eyes of God our measure as individuals, and our measure as a society, is not determined by wealth or power or station or celebrity, but by how well we hew to Scripture’s call to lift up the poor and the marginalized, to stand up for justice and against inequality, and to ensure that every human being is able to live in dignity – because we are all made in the image of God.”

Pope Francis spoke directly to the plight of those individuals who have been marginalized by society:

“American Catholics are committed to building a society which is truly tolerant and inclusive, to safeguarding the rights of individuals and communities, and to rejecting every form of injustice [and] discrimination.”

During his first address on American soil, the Pontiff also addressed climate change by stating, “it seems clear to me also that climate change is a problem which can no longer be left to a future generation.”

While discussing the stewardship of our “common home,” Pope Francis quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, saying, “We can say that we have defaulted on a promissory note and now is the time to honor it.”

