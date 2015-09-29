DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital to offer free health classes

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital’s award-winning People’s Medical College is back for its 10th straight year.

The educational program is available to the general public at no cost.

People’s Medical College is designed to inform the community about common medical issues and the latest medical treatments. Program topics include: joint pain solutions, fibroid treatment options and diabetes.

Each program is taught by one of Sinai-Grace’s highly skilled professionals in their area of expertise. The hour-long lecture will touch upon the latest surgical advancements and treatments offered today. Question and answer sessions follow each lecture.

The educational programs will be held monthly on designated Saturdays at 10 a.m. Continental breakfast is served at each program. All classes are held at Sinai-Grace Hospital, located at 6071 West Outer Drive, at the corner of Schaefer and Outer Drive.

Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. Call us at 313-966-4800 or toll-free at 1-888-DMC-2500 to reserve a seat.

Joint Pain Relief and Fall Prevention

October 24, 2015

Location: Sinai-Grace Hospital, 6071 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48235

Activities of daily life are often more difficult with Joint Pain of the hips and knees. Join an experienced orthopedic specialist in a presentation and conversation about solutions to joint pain — from prevention, to non-invasive techniques, to the newest surgical treatments available. We’ll also have a specialist in fall prevention who will demonstrate simple, yet effective, techniques on avoiding falls and how to keep yourself safe if you do fall.

Staying Well with Your Diabetes for the Holidays and Beyond

November 7, 2015

Location: Sinai-Grace Hospital, 6071 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48235

You can manage your diabetes during the holidays, and our diabetic experts will show you how. This workshop will help you remain healthy and energized during the holidays and into the New Year with healthy holiday general diabetes wellness and diet tips.

Attend on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. for registration and continental breakfast, program begins at 10 a.m.

To pre-register, call 313-966-4800 or toll-free 1-888-DMC-2500 or visit http://www.sinaigrace.org/peoplesmedicalcollege.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: