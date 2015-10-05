Just a week after the NY Yankees clinched the wildcard spot in the playoffs, CC Sabathia announced he’s checking himself into an alcohol rehab center.

The team released the shocking statement Monday, just one day before the Yankees start their postseason journey against the Astros.

“I love baseball and I love my teammates like brothers, and I am also fully aware that I am leaving at a time when we should all be coming together for one last push toward the World Series,” he said. “It hurts me deeply to do this now, but I owe it to myself and to my family to get myself right. I want to take control of my disease, and I want to be a better man, father and player.”

Sabathia was 6-10 with an abysmal 4.73 ERA this year, due to his surgically repaired right knee. After returning from the injured list and using a more secure brace, the left-handed 35-year-old’s performance improved with a 2.17 ERA and got the win against Boston that week that reassured the Yankees’ return to the postseason, which they haven’t made in two years.

His absence will immediately be felt in the pitching staff, especially with Masahiro Tanaka‘s looming hamstring injury, Michael Pineda’s subpar performance and Ivan Nova‘s health.

In Sabathia’s first season with the Yankees, he played a major part in winning the 2009 World Series during his first season in the Bronx, making him an instant fan favorite.

“I am looking forward to being out on the field with my team next season playing the game that brings me so much happiness,” Sabathia said.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Derrick Rose Claims Ex-Girlfriend Consented To Group Sex In Gang Rape Case

Wife Of Miami Dolphins Player Brent Grimes Allegedly Head-Butts A Cop Outside Stadium

Michael Sam Thinks He’d Be In The NFL If He Didn’t Come Out

5 NFL Wide Receivers You Need For A Killer Fantasy Football Season

CC Sabathia Checks Into Alcohol Rehab, Will Miss NY Yankees Postseason was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: