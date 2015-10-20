NEWS ROUNDUP: Democratic Presidential Candidate Jim Webb Claims Debate Was Rigged…AND MORE

Following the first Democratic presidential debate, many people praised former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the way she stood her ground and addressed the issues affecting our country. While many believe she came out on top, one of her contenders is claiming that the debate was rigged in her favor. Candidate Jim Webb, the former Senator of Virginia, shared his discontent with the way the event was handled. “It was rigged in terms of who was going to get the time on the floor by the way that Anderson Cooper was selecting people to supposedly respond to something someone else said,” said Webb. “It’s very difficult to win a debate when you don’t have the opportunity to speak the same amount of time on issues as the other two did.” According to reports, Webb only had the floor for 15 minutes during the debate, compared to the nearly 30 minutes that Clinton had. The debate has led him to consider running independently. Webb will address whether he will remain a Democratic candidate at a press conference today. Read more.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson has inked a deal for her next major project. Henson will play the role of Richard Pryor’s mother in a Lee Daniels-produced biopic. “I’m about to play Gertrude, Richard Pryor’s mother, in a Lee Daniels film. You will see her go from this young, beautiful woman who is a prostitute, to someone beaten down by life,” said the actress in an interview. “She has no teeth, no hair – just a broken woman, everything taken from her. And I love her. I’m drawn to characters that scare the shit out of me because I know they are going to unearth something in me.” Production for the film is slated to kick-off next March. Other actors featured in the film include Mike Epps, Kate Hudson, Eddie Murphy, and Oprah Winfrey. Read more.

Chicago-bred rapper Lupe Fiasco is using his platform as an avenue to give back to those living in underserved communities. He recently launched a startup called Neighborhood Start Fund, which is designed to give budding entrepreneurs in inner city communities the chance to bring their ideas to fruition. Fiasco teamed up with Di-Ann Eisnor, the director of the mobile app Waze. “We’ve created a neighborhood-specific fund to support entrepreneurs and start-ups from underserved areas and of course so the best new ideas won’t go wasted. We provide access, network, workshops, mentoring and of course funding,” said the organization in a statement. Next month, entrepreneurs in Brownsville, Brooklyn will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas before a panel in an effort to get funding.

