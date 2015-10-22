“Baby Buns” Family Says Their Son Is A Fighter, Dana Griffin-Graves Out Of Critical Care

Arkell Graves and his wife, Dana Griffin-Graves, are feeling better than ever since their son, Kaleb “Baby Bun” Graves, was born premature this week.

WRIC reports that Griffin-Graves is up and walking on her feet just two days after being placed in the critical care unit at a Virginia hospital. The proud mother gave birth to Kaleb 24 weeks early. The couple (who were having trouble conceiving) gained major attention after Graves’ tearful reaction to his wife’s surprise pregnancy went viral earlier this month.

The fight isn’t completely over however, Graves told reporters. Kaleb is very small but is fighting just like his parents.

WRIC reports:

“Kaleb came into the world yesterday at 1:08 pm and you know, just to let the world know, he’s very small but he’s strong,” Arkell Graves said in an exclusive interview with 8News reporter Kristin Smith. “She fought through this,” Arkell Graves said of his wife. “She didn’t have to do this, so my respect for her is, oh man, I don’t even think Webster has a word for it.”

Absent from social media, Griffin-Graves returned Wednesday, thanking family and supporters for their prayers. In her Facebook post, the proud mom said her blood pressure was extremely high, leading to Kaleb’s early arrival. She also said doctors told her she more than likely wouldn’t survive the pregnancy, but she proved them wrong.

“It’s very overwhelming and there’s no way I could thank everyone personally for all the prayers and love, but I can say thank you and continue to pray for us and for real that’s all we need is prayers,” Arkell Graves said.

Baby Kaleb will remain in the hospital for several months, but Griffin-Graves is expected to be fully recovered by Monday.

