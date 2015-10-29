Texas Woman Loses Internship After Black Twitter Exposes Racist “Inner N*gger” Tweet

"How to Ruin Your Career in Approximately Five Hours" : The Erika Escalante Story pic.twitter.com/q7I1gWgJ58 — Geddafah Kowda Deway (@RLDarden) October 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A woman shattered her chances at advancing her career at a health company after she tweeted about discovering her “inner ni**er” at a cotton field.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Black Twitter sprung into action on Sunday when Erika Escalante posted several photos with a friend at a cotton field. The Arizona native captioned the photos, “Our inner ni**er came out today,” accompanied by playful emojis.

Twitter users (of all races) worked together to find out Erika’s location and job. The 20-year-old was a paid intern at the weight loss company Isagenix, which makes wellness products. The company was contacted in various ways, from direct messages on Twitter to posts on the owner’s son’s Facebook.

Isagenix released a statement about Escalante’s position in a matter of hours.

She also deleted her Twitter account.

In an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix, Escalante apologized.

“I deleted it, but it was much too late,” said Erika Escalante. “I apologize fully, I take full responsibility for what I have done, It’s just not ok. Well ya, people have been telling me that, and I do know better, my parents tell me you need to watch what you post, everybody tells me you need to watch what you post, and it was just a lack of my better judgment. I was not thinking at all. I want to apologize to whoever I offended, I am sorry if you took this to heart, I am so sorry, I didn’t mean it at all, it was a mistake, that’s all I can say.”

A lesson to all, Black Twitter is something you don’t want to mess with.

