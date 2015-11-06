POLICE: 9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Chicago Was Lured Into Alley, “Executed” Due To Father’s Gang Ties

The 9-year-old child who was fatally shot in a Chicago alley Monday afternoon was lured there and “executed,” police say.

Tyshawn Lee, described as a fun-loving child who enjoyed video games and basketball, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police say the child was targeted because of his father’s gang ties and a string of shootings between rival gangs. A basketball the boy often carried to and from school was found near his body.

From the Chicago Tribune:

Law enforcement sources have told the Tribune that the bloody conflict involves rival factions of two of Chicago’s oldest gangs — the Gangster Disciples and the Black P Stones. Police believe the Terror Dome faction of the Black P Stones targeted Pierre Stokes‘ son because his father, a convicted felon, reputedly belongs to the Gangster Disciples’ Killa Ward faction.

The boy’s father may know who killed his son, but he has refused to cooperate with authorities, Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy told reporters Thursday. Stokes, speaking to reporters shortly after McCarthy’s press conference, responded to claims that the shooting was in part due to his gang ties.

“No, I don’t think it was no retaliation because I never did nothing to — for nobody to hurt my son,” he said. In the Tribune interview, Stokes did not talk specifically about whether he was a gang member but said he disagreed with what police have said about him. He also expressed frustration with Chicago police, saying investigators seem more interested in him than in finding who fatally shot Tyshawn. “They’re more worried about me. Why are you worried about me, not the killer?” Stokes said outside his residence in the Auburn-Gresham community. “I’m not the killer. Worry about the killer.”

A reward of $35,000 has been offered to anyone providing information leading to the suspects in this fatal shooting.

“Tyshawn Lee was murdered in probably the most abhorrent, cowardly, unfathomable crime that I’ve witnessed in 35 years of policing,” McCarthy said.

