[anvplayer video=”4229798″]

NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.

Attorney: Father Of 6-Year-Old Shot By Police Had Hands Up When Cops Opened Fire

Prosecutor Smears Mother Of Tamir Rice, Says Family Is “Economically Motivated”

H&M Apologizes For Implying White Models Convey A More “Positive Image”

This Florida Cop Showed Up “Wasted” To Accept Award For DUI Arrests

NewsOne Top 5: 6-Year-Old Boy Hands Were Up When Cops Opened Fired, Women Wanted For Twerking Assault was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: