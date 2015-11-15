Best Ronda Rousey Twitter responses to her being knocked unconscious

Ronda Rousey’s shocking and one-sided beat-down is the talk of the sports world.

Rousey not only got defeated in Melbourne, Australia, she was humiliated from the opening bell as this was not even a contest of mix martial arts. The former world boxing champion Holly Holm (10-0), landed not only the kick heard around the world, she scored the biggest upset the sport’s history, knocking out Rousey (12-1) with a kick to the side of the head in the second round to claim the bantamweight championship fight at UFC 193 inside Etihad Stadium.

Right before Holm broke her foot over Rousey’s skull, effectively peeling back her scalp, the fight had broken previous attendance records. But Rousey probably cannot remember any of it as she was knocked completely unconscious only 59 seconds into the 2nd round after being stunned repeatedly by a series of devastating left hand jabs. The referee had to step in immediately as Rousey fell completely limp and was “asleep” before she even hit the floor. Social media immediately pounced on the over-confident Rousey’s setback in a combination of devastating tweets. Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

#UFC193 A former world judo champ tried to box against a former world boxing champ last night, and the inevitable happened. — Ciaran McGrenera (@ObiWanCiaranobi) November 15, 2015

