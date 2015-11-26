Thanksgiving Free Fare Day to return

People Mover Rides Sponsored by Michelin to Ease Traffic Downtown

Riding on the Detroit People Mover on Thanksgiving Day is easy and this year it will be free. For the second consecutive year, Detroit People Mover (DPM) patrons will enjoy complimentary rides as they attend downtown Detroit activities.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, riders may enter any of the People Mover stations as part of Thanksgiving Free Fare Day presented by Michelin North America, Inc. The closest DPM stations for parade viewing and exit are: Grand Circus Park, Broadway and Cadillac.

“Michelin is pleased to offer free rides on the Detroit People Mover again for this busy Thanksgiving,” said Ken Kruithof, Michelin North America. “Last year we received great feedback from the city of Detroit, and we hope this helps people have an even more enjoyable experience as they attend the parade and football game.”

November 26 only, the People Mover has coordinated with Detroit Department of Transportation the easy transfer to the Eastside routes affected by parade traffic at the People Mover’s Bricktown Station. Affected routes include #7 Cadillac-Harper, #10 Chene, #31 Mack, #34 Gratiot and #48 Van Dyke. DDOT customers should board these routes at Bricktown Station, located on Beaubien St., north of Larned (DDOT transfer or fare required). Eastside routes will resume service to the Rosa Parks Transit Center at 6:00 p.m. View the system map at http://www.thepeoplemover.com.

Regular People Mover service hours will resume on Friday, November 27 at 6:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Free Fare Day presented by Michelin North America, Inc. is executed by Vetra Stephens of PTN-NRS Sponsorship / Naming Rights.

