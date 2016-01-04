The big short movie review

The Big Short is a movie about how junk mortgages were sold as good mortgages on the stock market which led to the collapse of the mortgage industry. The movie was an adapted screen play based on Michael Lewis’s book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine” which is based on true events.

Michael Burry (Christian Bale), an ex-neurologist, hedge fund manager who had the foresight to see that the mortgage industry was widely made up of junk loans and was unsustainable and would soon cause economic catastrophe. He as well as other finance professionals make a large profit by betting against the mortgage industry.

I enjoyed this movie because it gives you a glimpse into the corruption of the financial industry and how regulations or lack thereof can effect each and every one of us. Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell as well as all of the other starring actors were exceptional. Although the story was told well in the movie it struggles to keep the attention of its viewers. I rate this movie 3.5 out of 5 stars.

The movie was directed by Adam McKay. Run time is 130 minutes and it is rated R.

