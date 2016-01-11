Golden Globes Trend Report: A Hint Of Shimmer, A Dash Of Superhero Mentality And A Whole Heap Of Glam

The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off award season last night at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. A-list stars came out to shine last night, stylishly! We caught the top 3 trends that donned the red carpet.

All GOLD everything

It was golden at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards last night. Metallics have been hot for awhile now, but gold shined on the red carpet. Gold gives glam and represents luxury at a 10. I’m here for all the glimmer and glitz. A-listers showed us that gold transcends the holidays. Which stars look did you like best?

Bridal White

Is everyone dreaming of weddings? There was a significant shift to bridal white on the red carpet. White is crisp, so when one wears it from head to toe, it creates a super stylish and stunning look.

Capes

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a super…STAR! Superstars showed up in capes last night adding a new dimension to the red carpet dress. A cape can either make you look like a queen, like Taraji. Ruffled, long, or embellished, a cape dress definitely adds a flair of royalty.

