Get The Look: Fight the Winter Blues for Less Than $150

Do you have the winter blues so hard that you thought you were crippin’?

Instead of resorting to gang violence this season, get into a little trouble with your wallet. Add the serenity and calmness of the color blue to your wardrobe for less than $150.

You’ve never experience the blues like this before

Winter Blues

  1. Chi Mihara Ankle Boots
  2. Laundry By Design Faux Fur Vest
  3. Oscar De La Renta Carved Ring
  4. Eliza J Faux Fur Coat
  5. Lorenza Antoniazzi Wool Cap
  6. ‘Tour’ Hunter Boots
  7. Leith Tie Back Jumpsuit
  8. Halston Heritage Gown
  9. Juliet & Company Cerise Earrings
  10. Fitbit Charge HR

 

