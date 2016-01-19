Do you have the winter blues so hard that you thought you were crippin’?
Instead of resorting to gang violence this season, get into a little trouble with your wallet. Add the serenity and calmness of the color blue to your wardrobe for less than $150.
You’ve never experience the blues like this before
- Chi Mihara Ankle Boots
- Laundry By Design Faux Fur Vest
- Oscar De La Renta Carved Ring
- Eliza J Faux Fur Coat
- Lorenza Antoniazzi Wool Cap
- ‘Tour’ Hunter Boots
- Leith Tie Back Jumpsuit
- Halston Heritage Gown
- Juliet & Company Cerise Earrings
- Fitbit Charge HR
- a. Shoptiques Navy Trench
- b. Essie ‘After School Boy Blazer’ Nail Polish
- c. Your Fireside of the Story Navy Cardigan
- d. Burberry ‘Thomas Bear’ Bag Charm
Get The Look: Fight the Winter Blues for Less Than $150
