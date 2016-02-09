Trump Repeats Supporter’s Vulgar Insult About Ted Cruz As New Hampshire Primaries Kick Off

A Woman Called Ted Cruz A “Pussy” And Then Donald Trump Repeated It Onstage https://t.co/U0RSs7pO43https://t.co/8MFChC8FB4 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 9, 2016

During a rally in New Hampshire on Monday night, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated a vulgar term a supporter used in reference to rival Tex. Sen. Ted Cruz.

CNN reports that Trump initially called on the woman to repeat the comment, and then proceeded to restate it himself, saying, “She said he’s a p***y.”

From CNN:

The term was flung into the political orbit just a day before the New Hampshire primary as Trump was discussing Cruz’s apparent hesitation during the last GOP debate on whether he would support waterboarding.

Suddenly, Trump stopped mid-sentence, pointing to a woman near him in the crowd: “She just said a terrible thing.”

[…]

“OK you’re not allowed to say and I never expect to hear that from you again. She said — I never expect to hear that from you again — she said he’s a pussy,” Trump said as the crowd erupted into a roaring cacophony of laughter and applause.

Cruz’s communications director, Rick Tyler, called the incident just the “latest episode in the reality show that Donald has made the 2016 campaign,” writes CNN.

The name-calling occurred on the eve of the New Hampshire primaries, which kick off on Tuesday and can be an early predictor of presidential nominees for both parties.

Currently, Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appear to be party favorites on primary election day.

