HOP ON OVER TO BUNNYVILLE AT THE DETROIT ZOO MARCH 25-26

An “eggstravaganza” of family fun is planned for the Detroit Zoo’s 25th annual Bunnyville celebration on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, 2016, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two-day event, presented by Meijer, features treats, games, live entertainment and zookeeper talks.

Bunnyville includes a golden egg hunt with more than 100 eggs hidden throughout the Zoo each day. New this year is an additional egg hunt for children ages 2 to 5. The festivities also include the Jelly Bean Jamboree, Funny Bunny Games, whisker painting and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny (available for purchase). The Off Broadway Productions musical “The Bunny Follies” will be performed in the Main Picnic Grove at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bunnyville visitors are encouraged to bring a canned or other non-perishable food item to be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank. Each guest with a food donation will receive a reduced admission price of $9. Admission for Detroit Zoological Society members is free, but members are encouraged to bring food donations.

The Detroit Zoological Society – a nonprofit organization that operates the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Zoo – is recognized as a leader in conservation, animal welfare and sustainability as well as providing sanctuary for animals in need of rescue. With an annual regional economic impact of more than $100 million, the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak is one of Michigan’s largest paid family attractions, hosting more than 1.4 million visitors annually. Its 125 acres of award-winning naturalistic habitats are home to 2,400 animals representing 255 species. In recognition of its environmental leadership, the Detroit Zoo received the top Green Award from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, and was named Best-Managed Nonprofit by Crain’s Detroit Business. The Belle Isle Nature Zoo sits on a 5-acre site surrounded by undisturbed forested wetlands on Belle Isle State Park in Detroit and provides year-round educational, recreational and environmental conservation opportunities for the community. For hours, prices, directions and other information, call 248-541-5717 or visit www.detroitzoo.org.

