Pregnant Wisconsin Mother & Unborn Child Fatally Shot Over Loud Music

Milwaukee police are searching for a woman accused of shooting and killing her pregnant neighbor and unborn child, the New York Daily News reports.

Shanika Minor, the suspect, argued with the victim about loud music one week before the shooting. Minor felt “that the victim was disrespecting her,” the suspect’s mother told police, according to the Daily News.

In an apparent attempt to settle her dispute with Tamecca Perry, Minor went to the victim’s apartment with a gun about 3 a.m. Sunday, the newspaper reports.

Minor’s mother tried to separate the women, but the argument escalated. Minor fired three shots, one of which struck Perry in the chest.

Unfortunately, the emergency responders could not save Perry, 23, and her unborn child. She was nine months pregnant with a girl.

Minor, 24, is on the run and faces two counts of intentional homicide. If convicted, she could be sentenced to life in prison.

The victim’s family and friends are mourning her death, when they had expected to be celebrating the birth of Perry’s third child. They set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

