LetGirlsLearn: Michelle Obama Talks Inclusion, Girl Power, & Education At SXSW

In a SXSW keynote speech aimed to “break the barriers for the 62 million girls around the world who are not in school today,” First Lady Michelle Obama got real about the importance of education and staying focused as a young student growing up in Chicago.

“Growing up as a Black girl in Chicago where the expectations were limited…there were always people telling me what I couldn’t do,” she told the crowd.

Later, in a discussion about inclusion, FLOTUS stressed the importance of bringing men in on the fight for equality, urging them to “get it together.”

“If you’re a man at the table and you look around and there’s only men at the table, you should ask yourselves, how can I do better?” she said.

“It can’t be just about what’s good for you, but what’s good for all of us.”

Following a question about life after the White House — and a brief rendition of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye” — FLOTUS told the crowd that there are definitely plans post-presidency:

“There’s a lifetime after the White House, so we’re going to keep pushing.”

When asked by moderator Queen Latifah what she will miss most about being the First Lady, Mrs. Obama swiftly replied “you all.” But will she run for president someday? Probably not, she told the crowd.

“Being the kid of a President is tough,” she said, referring to Sasha and Malia Obama. “They’ve handled it with such grace and poise. But enough is enough.”

