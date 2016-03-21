Meagan Good Cites The Bible In Response To Wardrobe Critics

Actress Meagan Good is clearing up concerns from the Christian community about her appearance and wardrobe choices on the red carpet.

In an interview with Essence last week, the 34-year-old star and wife of Hollywood producer and Pastor DeVon Franklin, spoke out about the constant ridicule she’s faced from those who believe her attire is too risqué for a typical Christian. During a panel discussion on abstinence and love at the One Church in Los Angeles last month, an attendee confronted her face to face and suggested she “cover up.”

The moment quickly went viral when Good’s husband came to her defense, stating, “She is gonna wear what she wants to wear in the name of Jesus, amen. She has [always] been as Christian as she is right now.”

Good, whose book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love is on the New York Times Best Seller list, tells Essence the moment was humiliating.

“When my husband said that I’m going to ‘wear what I want to wear in the name of Jesus,’ he meant that it is between me and Jesus,” Good said. “While I don’t believe she had ill intent, I can’t believe God would tell someone to publicly humiliate another person. I believe if God told her to share something with me, he also would’ve given her the wisdom to do so, and I don’t think her approach reflected that. But, nevertheless, I have nothing but love for her.”

The actress co-wrote The Wait with her husband. She believes the comments about her looks have resurfaced in an effort to discredit her thoughts on abstinence.

Good used Bible verse 1 Peter 3:3-5 to support her argument.

“It’s just interesting to me because it’s like people tend to pick and choose which parts to address.” Share Currently, Good is supporting Miracles From Heaven, produced by Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes. The film tells the true story of Annabel Beam (played by Kylie Rogers) whose chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction disorder was mysteriously cured after she fell 30-feet from a tree in 2011. During the incident, the 9-year-old claimed to have visited heaven and spoke to Jesus.

The film stars Queen Latifah and Jennifer Garner.

