Metro Detroit artist Drew Parks releases new single “Like A Fool”

DETROIT, M.I. (March 23, 2016) – Multi-faceted artist, producer and songwriter Drew Parks will release his new EP “Away We Go” to all digital retailers on Friday, April 8th. The genre-bending project features eleven original tracks with production by DJ Head (Eminem, Ja Rule) and collaborations with Omar Aragones, B-Smooth and the legendary Fatman Scoop.
His pulsating lead single “Like A Fool” is available now on iTunes and the music video will premiere next week.
The “Away We Go Wednesdays” video series will offer deeper insight into Drew’s creative process and artistry.
The first installment of the weekly series launches today on his YouTube channel. #supportlocaltalent #detroitsown #awaywegowednesdays
