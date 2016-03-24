Report: 400 ISIS-Trained Killers Target Europe

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria has trained at least 400 fighters to “target Europe in deadly waves of attacks, deploying interlocking terror cells like the ones that struck Brussels and Paris with orders to choose the time, place and method for maximum carnage,” according to the Associated Press.

French Senator Nathalie Goulet, co-head of a commission tracking jihadi networks, agreed that “estimates range from 400 to 600 ISIS fighters trained specifically for external attacks, according to the officials. Some 5,000 Europeans have gone to Syria.”

Killers in the units “are trained in battleground strategies, explosives, surveillance techniques and counter surveillance,” the report says.

From The AP:

French speakers with links to North Africa, France and Belgium appear to be leading the units and are responsible for developing attack strategies in Europe, said a European security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about briefing material. He is also familiar with interrogations of former fighters who have returned to Europe. Some were jailed after leaving ISIS while others were kicked out of the terror group. The fighters include Muslims and Muslim converts from all across Europe.

Fighters in the units are trained in battleground strategies, explosives, surveillance techniques and counter surveillance, the security official said.

Before the Paris terror attacks in 2015, ISIS killers were only given a couple weeks of training. Now, special units have been set up, including longer and more in-depth orientation, the report says.

SOURCE: CBS News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

5 Ways GOP Candidates Are Using The Brussels Terror Attacks To Incite Fear

PHOTOS: Brussels Terrorist Attacks 6 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Brussels Terrorist Attacks 1. Military Presence In Brussels Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. Soliders In Brussels Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Soliders In Brussels Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. Soliders In Brussels Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Soliders In Brussels Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Bruxelles Est Belle Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Brussels Terrorist Attacks PHOTOS: Brussels Terrorist Attacks The death tolls rise from terrorist attacks in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday morning.

Report: 400 ISIS-Trained Killers Target Europe was originally published on newsone.com