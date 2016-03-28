The Kardashians attended Easter service on Sunday. Khloe Kardashian wore an all white suit with an accompanying hat. The longline blazer looked picturesque against her statuesque frame. She wore a slightly see-through, high neck, white lace and mesh top underneath. She paired the look with oversized sunnies and Easter swag.

The Kocktails With Khloe host was inspired by Elvira Hancock in Scarface. (At time of publishing she had removed the post). Elvira Hancock slayed in a blunt bob and monochromatic in white. Dressing monochromatically instantly ups the chicness factor of any look and also has a slimming effect. I love the decision to go with a pale pink lip for a more muted look.

While she might have been channeling Snow White sexy; she exuded her family roots. Khloe expressed to her fans, “I get it from my Mama and MJ lol I’m tripping out how much I look like my mom.” The reality tv star then posted side by side photos of herself, her grandmother, and mother all in similar outfits. The slayage in generational, y’all!

Khloe does resemble Kris in this look. What do you think, beauties? Is this FAB or FUG?

FAB OR FUG: Khloe Kardashian Channels Generational Style For Easter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

