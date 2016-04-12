FAB OR FUG: Ashanti Arrives In High End Style To Barbershop: The Next Cut Premiere

Ashanti arrived in high-end style to the Barbershop premiere in New York City on Monday night. The singer and songwriter was bold in all black, wearing shades the entire evening. (Hey, it complimented her look). She wore a bold berry lip.

Showing off her toned abs (hello, Summer!) in a bralette and Balmain. Bralettes are a great look to show off the hard work in the gym. Pairing it with a vest or a blazer adds a chicness appeal and takes the look into evening without being too racy. She accented the vest and tailored pants with some Christian Louboutin peep toe shoes. The sling back, lace ups are fire!

Ashanti wrote Scared with Irv Gotti, a song off the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack. The movie releases on Thursday, April 14th, 2016 and heavily discusses the crime in Chicago.

Beauties, is Ashanti’s look FAB or FUG?

