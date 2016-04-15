Bangerz! 10 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Ester Dean

Happy Birthday, Ester Dean!

The singer/songwriter turns 34 years old today, and has had more success than people twice her age. Hailing from Muskogee, Okla., Dean went on to co-write and produce songs for some of the biggest artists of our time.

She even made her acting debut in the 2012 film Pitch Perfect and reprised her role in the 2015 sequel.

“I go into the booth and I scream and I sing and I yell, and sometimes it’s words but most time it’s not…and I just see when I get this little chill [on her upper arm, below the shoulder] and then I’m, like, ‘Yeah, that’s the hook,’” Dean told the New Yorker about her writing style.

Check out these hit songs that you probably didn’t know were written or co-written by the birthday girl:

Beyonce – “Countdown”

Katy Perry – “Firework”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Bass”

Robin Thicke – “Sex Therapy”

Rihanna – “Rude Boy”

Gucci Mane – “I Think I Love Her”

Teyana Taylor – “Google Me”

Selena Gomez – “Come & Get It”

Nicki Minaj – “The Night Is Still Young”

David Guetta – “Hey Mama”

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Youtube

was originally published on globalgrind.com