James Blake “Timeless” (NEW MUSIC)

James Blake’s long-awaited album Radio Silence is well on its way, and according to the UK crooner, it features a song that’s 20 minutes long.

The “Modern Soul” singer stopped by BBC Radio 1 last night to premiere “Timeless” and to talk about his new album. The Overgrown follow-up will feature 18 songs.

“It turned out great — quite long, but I’m really happy with it. It’s 18 tracks long. Yeah, one of the tracks is 20 minutes long, as well,” he said.

Radio Silence still has no release date, but is set to drop sometime this year. Take a listen to “Timeless” below.

