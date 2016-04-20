After The New York City Board of Elections removed more than 125,000 Democratic voters from the rolls during one of the most important presidential primaries this season, officials have pledged a probe, reports The New York Times.

The investigation was announced on the same night that Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton swept the state’s delegate-rich primary election in a contentious battle against rival Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer said on Tuesday that “his office would audit the city’s Board of Elections in part to determine if tens of thousands of Democratic voters were improperly removed from voter rolls,” write The Times:

Mr. Stringer said in a statement that the Board of Elections had confirmed that more than 125,000 Democratic voters in Brooklyn were dropped between November 2015 and this month. He said the decline occurred “without any adequate explanation furnished by the Board of Elections.”

“There is nothing more sacred in our nation than the right to vote, yet election after election, reports come in of people who were inexplicably purged from the polls, told to vote at the wrong location or unable to get in to their polling site,” Mr. Stringer, a Democrat, said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, echoed Mr. Stringer, noting that voters and voting rights monitors had reported the “purging of entire buildings and blocks of voters from the voting lists.”

Sanders spokesman Karthik Ganapathy “called the state’s handling of the primary a “shameful demonstration,” reports CNN. The news outlet also reports that Clinton’s campaign had no immediate comment about the chaos.

SOURCE: The New York Times, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Clinton & Trump Sweep New York Primaries

“Why Are Poor White Voters So Angry?” Founder Of STIR Journal Explains

New York City To Probe Democratic Primary Voting Chaos was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: