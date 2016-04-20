What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Another “Game Of Thrones” Teaser, Idris Elba Stars In New Civil Rights Drama, & More

Yep, there’s another Game Of Thrones teaser ahead of the season 6 premiere this Sunday. In the clip, Sansa (played by Sophie Turner) escapes Ramsay’s (Iwan Rheon) dogs, alongside Theon (Alfie Allen). Check it out above and tune into HBO this weekend at 9 p.m. for the highly anticipated first episode.

Idris Elba takes his talents to a new Showtime drama called Guerilla. Guerilla is a six-episode series that will be written, directed, and executive produced by John Ridley.

From THR: “Guerrilla is described as a love story set against the backdrop of one of the most politically explosive times in U.K. history. It centers on a politically active couple whose relationship and values are tested when they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell in 1970s London. Their ultimate target becomes the Black Power Desk, a true-life, secretive counter-intelligence unit within Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism. (The couple have not yet been cast.)”

Elba’s role is being kept under wraps, but he will executive produce. Stay tuned.

A second Warcraft trailer is making its rounds on the ‘net. Due in theaters June 10, 2016, Warcraft is described as a “3D epic adventure of world-colliding conflict.” Watch the new visual above.

Tina Fey loved The People v O.J. Simpson so much, she recategorized her Television Academy membership so that she could vote for Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson.

THR reports: “Fey said that she loved FX’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson so much that it spurred her to call the Television Academy, for the first time in 10 years, and re-categorize her membership so she can vote in the acting categories. ‘You have to pick which you’re in, and I was always [categorized] as a writer. I could have had acting, but I just never did. I did it just so I could vote for Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson.’ Fey comically channeled Marcia Clark in the first season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. (“Thank God I did it first!” she laughed, saluting Paulson’s performance).’”

Hopefully, they win that Emmy.

Michael Jackson’s estate is facing a billion-dollar tax court battle, according to the latest reports. The estate allegedly claimed the legend was worth just over $2,000 when he died, but the IRS insists he was worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

From THR:

In the years after his death in 2009 at age 50, Jackson has experienced a commercial rebirth thanks to the savvy executors who have managed his assets. The 2009 documentary This Is It grossed $261 million, a Cirque du Soleil tribute show packs in fans, and there have been albums, video games and other lucrative memorials. Now the IRS wants its share, claiming the value of Jackson’s name and image upon death amounted to more than $434 million. The estate’s own valuation? Just $2,105.

That’s a huge discrepancy, and even that difference undersells the stakes. With interest and penalties, lawyers estimate the case — set for trial at a Los Angeles tax tribunal in 2017 — could be worth more than $1 billion. Some tax specialists even wonder if it could lead to criminal tax evasion charges. The outcome could impact celebrity estate planning. “This is the biggest estate tax case I’ve ever seen,” says attorney and tax specialist Gary Wolfe.

SOURCE: THR, THR, Warcraft | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Hulu, Getty

