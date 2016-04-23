Prince kicking Kim Kardashian off stage goes viral … again

A video that went viral five years ago is going viral again. That’s because it’s a clip of Prince kicking Kim Kardashian off the stage.

Kardashian was with then-boyfriend Kris Humphries, according to TooFab.com, who were in the audience for Prince’s performance at Madison Square Garden back in 2011. He started plucking people from the crowd to come on stage to dance.

Prince picked out Kardashian and then waited for her to start moving, and she didn’t move a muscle. So Prince shouted, “Get off the stage!”

The video soared through social media back then, and is rearing its head again today after Prince’s tragic death.

“OMG Prince just pulled me up on stage!!! I’m shaking!!!!” Kardashian tweeted after the show, “I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!!”

