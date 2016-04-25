Lemonade: Celebrities Who’ve Turned Sour Lemons Into Solid Gold In 2016

The internet hasn’t slept much since Beyonce released her visual movie and album Lemonade on HBO and TIDAL.

Between tons of memes and fans tweeting the lyrics to Bey’s prolific tracks, #Lemonade had social media in a frenzy for the last 72 hours. Turning lemons into lemonade isn’t a new concept, but the Queen has definitely breathed new life into the idiom. In honor of #Lemonade taking over the world, check out our list of celebs who’ve turned their sour lemons into solid gold:

Ciara

After her very public split with Future, CiCi’s Instagram was flooded with purple umbrellas following the release of his mixtape Purple Reign.

Despite the backlash she received for allowing baby Future to spend a lot of time with beau and NFL star Russell Wilson, Ciara continued to win. Russell even proposed to the singer with a massive rock and of course, she said yes!

Blac Chyna

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Blac Chyna. After the media circus that was Kylie Jenner and (Chy’s baby daddy) Tyga‘s questionable relationship last year, fans felt bad for Chyna. She was portrayed as single and friend-less (she also parted ways with former BFF Kim Kardashian).

The self-proclaimed “scandalous b*tch” got the last laugh after hooking up with Rob Kardashian and has even been credited with getting him back on his health tip. The pair are now engaged and Chy flashes her 7-carat ring every chance she gets.

Amber Rose

Muva Rosebud has never been quiet about how she feels; especially in her 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club in which she called out Kanye, Kim, Tyga, and Kylie. Since the interview, shots have been fired at Amber by Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West, who claimed he had to “take 30 showers” after their relationship.

Will Amber Rose & Kim Kardashian be collaborating on an emoji line any time soon?? https://t.co/P6rbnrMKWf pic.twitter.com/efNM0dtki1 — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) April 9, 2016

Following a nasty dispute between Kanye and her ex Wiz Khalifa, Amber snapped back at ‘Ye with some tidbits about their sex life, which earned her the crown as clapback queen. Muva and Kim decided to squash the beef once and for all, claiming they’re both businesswomen and it’s time to move on. With her new emoji app and her new NBA boo, Muva’s stock continues to rise.

N.W.A. (Straight Outta Compton)

No one could’ve predicted that the most dangerous group in the world would have the number one film in the country for weeks and break multiple box office records.

N.W.A’s rough upbringing not only made for a successful biopic, but the fact the Black actors didn’t receive an Oscar nomination sparked the #OscarsSoWhite controversy and forced the Academy to add some diversity to their members. The group was even inducted into the 2016 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Kylie Jenner’s Lips

After months of denying rumors she had work done, Kylie Jenner finally admitted last year that she did, in fact, get lip fillers. The socialite, who was once embarrassed by her surgery, turned it into a lucrative business with Kylie Lip Kit. In true Kardashian form, Kylie’s kit broke the internet and was sold out within minutes of its release.

Steve Harvey

Steve felt the wrath of the internet after announcing the wrong winner’s name at the Miss Universe pageant. After receiving death threats for the crowning and uncrowning of Miss Colombia, Steve apologized to both her and Miss Philippines. He even took to social media to make light of the cringe-worthy situation. Since then, Steve is still one of the hardest working men in show business with his own talk show, his gig hosting Little Big Shots, and a super successful morning radio show.

Toya Wright

Toya became the butt of many jokes after bringing her marriage woes to TV by appearing on Bravo’s Untying The Knot with soon-to-be ex-husband Memphitz. People questioned her ability to keep a man after Memph revealed she often gave him hall passes within their marriage.

But despite the social media scrutiny, Toya turned lead into gold by writing and self publishing her book, How To Lose A Husband, landing herself a spot on the New York Times Bestseller list.

