Prince Turned Down A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame… Twice

Fans assembled on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame to honor the late Purple One on April 22, but the
gathering did not take place around an official star, which most notable celebrities have.
That’s because Prince, who was known to be as elusive as he was influential, decided to pass on the offer.
“We have been receiving many inquiries regarding the issue of Prince not having a Walk of Fame star,” The Hollywood Walk of Fame shared via Facebook that Friday. “Prince was approached on two occasions about the possibility of being nominated for a star and he stated that the timing was not right.”
Ana Martinez, producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies, also said in a statement that Prince never submitted an application to be considered for a star, but that he can still be honored posthumously.
“A posthumous nomination has a five-year waiting period in order to put forth paperwork for consideration. We hope his family will do that when the time comes.”
Although Prince doesn’t yet have a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Black Lives Matter paid tribute to the icon with their own purple star.
Check out some footage from the event below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
The Man, The Myth, The Legend: 37 Ordinary Things Prince Makes Extraordinary
The Man, The Myth, The Legend: 37 Ordinary Things Prince Makes Extraordinary
1. Prince Gets His Hair Laid On SaturdaysSource: 1 of 37
2. Prince’s Bad Hair DaySource: 2 of 37
3. Prince Falls TooSource: 3 of 37
4. Prince Likes To SnackSource: 4 of 37
5. Move Over Miley…Source: 5 of 37
6. Prince Needs You To Speak UpSource: 6 of 37
7. Prince Doing YogaSource: 7 of 37
8. Prince Mimmicks Beyonce TooSource: 8 of 37
9. Prince Plays Your Favorite Childhood Games TooSource: 9 of 37
10. Prince Works OutSource: 10 of 37
11. Prince Loves To Get Those Reps InSource: 11 of 37
12. Prince Touches Himself…Source: 12 of 37
13. Prince Goes To ConcertsSource: 13 of 37
14. Prince orders Hip Hop Abs DVDsSource: 14 of 37
15. Prince Loves Live MusicSource: 15 of 37
16. Prince Be Chillin’Source: 16 of 37
17. Prince Gets PermsSource: 17 of 37
18. Prince Gets TiredSource: 18 of 37
19. Prince Kneels In PrayerSource: 19 of 37
20. Prince Takes A ShowerSource: 20 of 37
21. Prince Protects His Hair From The RainSource: 21 of 37
22. Prince Gets PhotobombedSource: 22 of 37
23. Prince Goes To A Basketball GameSource: 23 of 37
24. Prince Gets Caught In The RainSource: 24 of 37
25. Prince Be LikeSource: 25 of 37
26. Prince Shakes HandsSource: 26 of 37
27. Prince ClapsSource: 27 of 37
28. Prince GigglesSource: 28 of 37
29. Prince Gets EmbarrassedSource: 29 of 37
30. Prince Gets Hot & Needs To Cool OffSource: 30 of 37
31. Prince AuditionsSource: 31 of 37
32. Prince Takes PhotosSource: 32 of 37
33. Prince Is A Fan TooSource: 33 of 37
34. Prince Gives AdviceSource: 34 of 37
35. Prince Does The Big ChopSource: 35 of 37
36. Prince Gives The Side EyeSource: 36 of 37
37. Prince Loves The Cha Cha SlideSource: 37 of 37
Prince Turned Down A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame… Twice was originally published on theurbandaily.com