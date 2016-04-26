Fans assembled on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame to honor the late Purple One on April 22, but the

gathering did not take place around an official star, which most notable celebrities have.

That’s because Prince, who was known to be as elusive as he was influential, decided to pass on the offer.

“We have been receiving many inquiries regarding the issue of Prince not having a Walk of Fame star,” The Hollywood Walk of Fame shared via Facebook that Friday. “Prince was approached on two occasions about the possibility of being nominated for a star and he stated that the timing was not right.”

Ana Martinez, producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies, also said in a statement that Prince never submitted an application to be considered for a star, but that he can still be honored posthumously.

“A posthumous nomination has a five-year waiting period in order to put forth paperwork for consideration. We hope his family will do that when the time comes.”

Although Prince doesn’t yet have a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Black Lives Matter paid tribute to the icon with their own purple star.

Check out some footage from the event below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Prince Turned Down A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame… Twice was originally published on theurbandaily.com