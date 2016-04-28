Nick Gordon Says Bobbi Kristina Had Two Miscarriages Before She Died

As the one-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristina’s passing approaches, information surrounding her death continues to surface.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Nick Gordon, who was dating Bobbi Kristina at the time of her death, revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before she passed.

“We had a couple of miscarriages,” he said. “We would have loved to have a kid, but we weren’t planning on it yet and she was just such a young fragile person it took a toll on her.”

Gordon said they also had plans to start a family: “We wanted to get clean, settle down, get married, have kids.”

Similar to her mother’s relationship with Bobby Brown, drugs played a significant part in Bobbi Kristina’s decline.

“After her mom had passed, she would use drugs to numb the pain she was feeling,” he said. “She started taking pain pills and Xanax and self-harming. You could see the scars on her arms.”

Gordon also stated that Bobbi Kristina’s drug use got worse after her mother’s death in 2012.

“The drug use was becoming more and more and we were already using a lot. People started suggesting rehab, but she was resistant.”

Gordon would eventually find an unresponsive Bobbi Kristina face down in a bathtub in January 2015, but he also revealed that it wasn’t the first time. She drunkenly fell asleep in a bathtub with running water on a previous occasion.

“It was in the Beverly Hills Hilton and the water overflowed out into the hallway,” he recounted. “Whitney found her, pulled her out and slept in her bed that night.”

Chillingly, Whitney died the same way the following evening.

Regarding Bobbi Kristina’s death, Gordon admitted a sense of guilt, saying he wish he would have done more to help her: “I can’t blame myself for another addict’s addiction but I feel like I failed her. She didn’t make it.”

A year later, he’s still dealing with her death.

“I can’t move on from Krissy. She’s got a super special place in my heart. I don’t want to move on from that,” he said.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

