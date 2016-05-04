The Forbes Five: Drake Joins Elite Club Of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists

Welcome to the big boy’s club, Drake.

After 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy this year, Drake finds himself in the elite club of hip-hop’s top five wealthiest artists.

Puff Daddy and Dr. Dre top this year’s Forbes list with an estimated net worth of $750 and $710 million, respectively. Jay Z follows closely behind the two moguls with $610 million.

Between the third and fourth spot in the Forbes Five club, there’s a $500 million drop-off. Drake’s boss and Cash Money CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams comes in at number four with an estimated net worth of $110 million.

Thanks to his deals with Sprite, Nike, and Apple, Drake finds himself at the top of his class with an earned $60 million just months before his 30th birthday.

Congrats, guys.

SOURCE: Forbes | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

