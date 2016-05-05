Krispy Kreme To Unveil ATM-Like Machine Dispensing Nutella-Filled Donuts

Just when you thought Krispy Kreme couldn’t get any more irresistible.

The chain’s UK branch has confirmed the launch of a Hole in the Wall pop-up shop that will essentially dispense donuts into customers’ hands like an ATM machine. BuzzFeed reports:

“The machine will be an interface where a consumer simply follows the payment instructions for their doughnut. Once the payment is approved, the consumer will be able to unlock a doughnut-shaped hatch and see the doughnut, said Krispy Kreme.”

And just when you thought the news couldn’t get any better, the machine will be dispensing Krispy Kreme’s new Nutty Chocolatta donut, filled with Nutella. Rumors of such a treat have been circling for some time now.

As of now, the machine will only be available in London. But we’re holding out hope it’ll make its way to the U.S. sooner rather than later.

SOURCE: BuzzFeed | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

