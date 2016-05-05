Metro Detroit entrepreneur launches photography camp for Kids

Sacred Overstreet-Amos is the Owner of Moon Reflections Photography, a Michigan native, wife, and mother of two. Sacred is a published photographer, military veteran of the Air Force, who holds a degree in Communication from the University of Michigan.

Sacred is launching a summer camp geared toward children that are passionate about photography. The Young Creators Summer Photography Camp will be held June 11 – July 30, 2016, in Farmington Hills, MI. The purpose of this camp is to enrich young creative minds by giving them a hands-on space to create and advance their skills. The children will get to know their camera inside and out, how to cut it on/off, auto vs. manual, ISO, Aperture, and shutter speed, exposure, white balance, posing and composition, the history of photography, careers in photography, and more! Photography is about capturing details, light, and moments and solidifying those precious moments in time. It is an art that over time can be developed into a career. The summer camp program will nurture and expand your child’s love of creativity and photography.

“I have loved photography since I was in high school, and I would get my girlfriends together for photo-shoots, deciding what we would wear, doing our hair and nails and wearing the latest fashions,” said Amos.

We caught up with Sacred as she penned her love for photography. “My Aunt bought me a Nikon N60, everything was filmed back then; I loved it! When I was in the military I wanted to be a photographer; there were no jobs available in that area. I never thought that I could have my own business until I met my husband and he supported my passion. Moon Reflections Photography was created in 2009. While studying aboard in Italy, I took my Nikon and a point and shoot digital camera. I captured some really beautiful landscape images; I used those images to enter into the Lathrup Village Art Fair, and that was the beginning of MRP. Today, MRP shoots in a variety of mediums from high school seniors, small businesses, headshots, portraits, intimate weddings, and events. Eventually, MRP will expand into real estate and landscape photography. MRP is more than photography; we want to inspire the youth and give them an informed start to following their passions.”

If you are interested in The Young Creators Summer Photography Camp you can find out more information by visiting the MRP website: www.moonreflectionsphotog.com or register online at https://www.moonreflectionsphotography.com/camp/

Sacred Overstreet-Amos 248-834-3377 info@moonreflectionsphotog.com FB @moonreflectionsphotography IG @moonreflectionsphotog.

