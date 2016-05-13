DA Drops Charges Against Postal Worker Arrested By NYPD

The Brooklyn District Attorney on Thursday announced plans to drop charges against an on-duty postal worker who was arrested in March, reports DNAinfo New York.

“In the interest of justice, I asked the court to dismiss the disorderly conduct charge,” Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson said in a statement.

Glenn Grays, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct on March 17 while working his route in Crown Heights, Brooklyn when plainclothes police officers stopped and arrested him after a dispute, the report says.

But cell phone footage, released by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, shows the officers roughed Grays up after a driving incident involving the undercover officers, writes the news outlet:

Grays’ attorney Kenneth E. Ramseur said the decision by the court was a “big relief” to his client.

“They came up with the proper administration of justice,” he said.

Now, Ramseur said Grays will consider what other methods of “legal redress” are available, but would not say for sure if his client will pursue civil action against the department over the arrest.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board and the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau are continuing to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, the NYPD lieutenant who oversaw the arrest “has been stripped of his gun and badge and four officers present at the time were removed from their posts as the department investigates,” the report says.

SOURCE: DNAinfo New York | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

