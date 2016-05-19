Joey Bada$$ Announces STEEZ Day Festival In Los Angeles

The second annual STEEZ Day Festival is set to go down in Los Angeles this year.

Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew honor the life of their late friend Capital STEEZ, who tragically committed suicide in 2012. Last year’s festival took place at New York City’s Central Park Summer Stage concert series. This year, Joey and Pro Era are taking the festival to the West Coast, with performances by the A$AP Mob, Danny Brown, Raury, and a few “special” guests.

A few months back, Joey had to defend his late friend’s honor when fellow Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave rapped, “STEEZ burning in hell, my burner’s in my belt/ I’m really killing sh*t, you n*ggas killing yourself / f*cking weirdos, off the roof, Steer clear yo!” on “Bad Ass.”

The controversial diss ignited an onslaught of criticism from fans and members of the hip-hop community. Troy Ave eventually apologized for disrespecting Capital STEEZ and even made a PSA about the seriousness of suicide.

All the action is scheduled to go down on July 7 at The Novo. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, May 20 at 12 p.m. EST. All proceeds will be donated to Capital STEEZ’s family.

SOURCE: Instagram

