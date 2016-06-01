Cynthia Bailey and husband Peter Thomas have had all of their trials and tribulations played out in front of the camera since they tied the knot six years ago.

But there was one more surprise: The former model officially announced to The Daily Dish on Tuesday that she and Peter are indeed separated. Bailey revealed, “He lives in Charlotte, and I live in Atlanta.”

She continued, “I am definitely taking some time to myself to figure out how I want to move forward. I don’t want to rush into anything, so I think this time apart is good for us.”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise watched when Cynthia and Peter joined the show in season 3, got married, and dealt with all the drama that comes from being married, doing business together, and living all of it front of millions of people every week.

Cynthia added, “And I think the space apart, I think he can appreciate it as well. I think it gives people time to think and process and just move forward in a way that really is healthy for everyone involved.”

The news of the pair’s separation comes just a few months after a video surfaced showing Peter speaking closely with another woman.

Source: E Online|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty

Cynthia Bailey Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Marriage was originally published on globalgrind.com