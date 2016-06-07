Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s West Hollywood Dash store was the target of an arsonist on Monday night, according to TMZ.

The suspect has not yet been found, but they left evidence of the crime behind, so hopefully the authorities’ search will be quick.

The site reports:

Law enforcement tells TMZ … witnesses saw a man throw a weighed, burning rag through the West Hollywood storefront window just after 11:15 PM. The rag burned itself out inside the store without incident. Cops are hunting for the suspect.

No real damage was done. Still, the Kardashian sisters own two other Dash boutiques, located in Miami and Manhattan, and should probably monitor them all closely until police get to the bottom of their investigation.

Click here for photos from the crime scene, and stay tuned for more information as it surfaces.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kardashian’s DASH Boutique Firebombed was originally published on globalgrind.com