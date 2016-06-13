Prayers Up: Lil Wayne Has Reportedly Suffered Another Seizure

[anvplayer video=”4244394″]

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. EST

Wayne has been transported to a hospital by ambulance, TMZ reports.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. EST

Lil Wayne suffered another seizure after refusing medical treatment for the first.

TMZ reports:

We’re told his plane was in the air for minutes when the 2nd seizure occurred … and was forced to land in Omaha once again.

Our sources say Wayne once again lost consciousness … and the paramedics are treating him on the aircraft.

Lil Wayne has suffered yet another seizure, according to TMZ.

The site reports the rapper was on a cross-country flight on his private jet, when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Nebraska. He was flying from Milwaukee to California on Monday afternoon. Wayne is reportedly “alert” after refusing medical treatment from the paramedics.

This isn’t Wayne’s first seizure; he previously suffered one back in 2012, also causing his plane to make an emergency landing, and then again in 2013.

Neither Lil Wayne nor anyone on his team has released a statement at this time. Listen to dispatch audio of the incident here.

This is a developing story…

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

