Now that we’re through the first official day of summer, it’s time to throw it back, way back, to the good ol’ days.
Who remembers eating freezer pops, enjoying summertime cookouts, and running in the house before the street lights come on?
We gathered the most hilarious memes from the hashtag #SummerWhileBlack, created by The Root’s Danielle Young, and we literally cannot stop laughing.
Check them out:
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
SEE ALSO:
FLOTUS Joins Snapchat On #NationalSelfieDay
Some Twitter Users Aren’t Here For Hillary Clinton, Start #GirlIGuessImWithHer Hashtag
The Greatest Tweets From #SummerWhileBlack was originally published on newsone.com