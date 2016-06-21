The Greatest Tweets From #SummerWhileBlack

Now that we’re through the first official day of summer, it’s time to throw it back, way back, to the good ol’ days.

Who remembers eating freezer pops, enjoying summertime cookouts, and running in the house before the street lights come on?

We gathered the most hilarious memes from the hashtag #SummerWhileBlack, created by The Root’s Danielle Young, and we literally cannot stop laughing.

Check them out:

When ya mom says be in by the time the streetlights come on and you see the bulbs warming up #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/DXLSILH2yG — Sosa parks (@JHarv_41) June 20, 2016

When you overhear your cousin telling an outright lie at the family reunion. #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/0qTCihxeYI — The Movement (@TheMovement) June 20, 2016

When you see ya favorite cousin at the cookout #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/iV1YSY5oLE — Cheyenne (@heycheyennehey) June 20, 2016

#SummerWhileBlack

"Can I get icecream from the ice cream truck?"

mom: it's sum in the house

Ice cream in the house: pic.twitter.com/gtF85BmrId — honeydip (@diaryofaziza) June 20, 2016

When ya mom locks you outside cause she tired of you "running around letting out all the good air" #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/K687n2zN99 — ladykilla96 (@Namastaywoke) June 20, 2016

We aren't turning any AC on until the end of July! #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/Sgpa3l9wcs — LA (@Lboogie_NYC) June 20, 2016

The way your mom looks at you cause you "smell like outside" #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/zGy8OVm8Xs — TT (@terber2009) June 20, 2016

cookouts at your favorite side of the family's house be like #SummerWhileBlackpic.twitter.com/wRvsikOfA2 — IG: marsthegreat ▲ (@immarstheg) June 20, 2016

When they start playing Frankie Beverly at the barbecue, & your Auntie comes out the house like… #SummerWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/vfTB5VpuBp — Divine Justice (@DivineKnowledg1) June 21, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

FLOTUS Joins Snapchat On #NationalSelfieDay

Some Twitter Users Aren’t Here For Hillary Clinton, Start #GirlIGuessImWithHer Hashtag

The Greatest Tweets From #SummerWhileBlack was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: