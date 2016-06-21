The Greatest Tweets From #SummerWhileBlack

The accuracy of these memes...

Now that we’re through the first official day of summer, it’s time to throw it back, way back, to the good ol’ days.

Who remembers eating freezer pops, enjoying summertime cookouts, and running in the house before the street lights come on?

We gathered the most hilarious memes from the hashtag #SummerWhileBlack, created by The Root’s Danielle Young, and we literally cannot stop laughing.

Check them out:

