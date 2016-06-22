Watch ScHoolboy Q’s “Blank Face” Album Trailer

ScHoolboy Q trolled us big time when he revealed his new album cover was a blank “Jordan crying face,” but due to legal reasons, the “Hoover Street” rapper had to make some last-minute changes to the artwork.

Now, Q returns with another promotional item for his highly anticipated LP: an album trailer.

The Jack Begert and Dave Free-directed video feels like a short film and opens with ScHoolboy Q kicking it on the block. Things get a little hectic when the LAPD roll up on him during a dice game, and well, Q soon finds himself in police custody.

Blank Face will feature ScHoolboy’s Kanye West-assisted single “THat Part,” and is due out July 8. Get a good laugh at the deluxe artwork of ScHoolboy’s LP below.

Deluxe Version. Blank Face LP – JULY 8tH pic.twitter.com/PVEyHeIaO2 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolBoyQ) June 16, 2016

