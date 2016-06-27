Entertainment
Did Ray J Threaten Kanye West After “Famous” Video Controversy?

His manager has some aggressive words for Yeezy.

Equinox Presents 'Celebrity Basketball Spectacular' To Benefit Sports Spectacular - Arrivals

Kanye West‘s “Famous” video was so full of shock value that even people who aren’t in the visual feel violated.

Ray J‘s manager, Wack 100, is one of the first to speak out against the now infamous video. Ray was in downtown L.A. when TMZ asked what he thought of his nude doppelgänger appearance in Kanye’s vid. As Ray tried to dismiss the question, Wack 100 came in and intercepted with this aggressive message to West: “Tell that n**** he a long way from Chicago.”

Ray J understandably has a weird history with the Kardashians. But that hasn’t stopped Yeezus from mentioning him on the TLOP album and featuring him in the “Famous” video.

Wack 100 seems like he isn’t the guy to pick a fight with. He also manages The Game, and apparently knocked out rapper Stitches with one punch last year. Check out his reaction in the video above.

