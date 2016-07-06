As the heartbreaking news about the killing of Alton Sterling by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, continues to get noticed, celebrities have been reacting on social media.

TMZ recently caught up with Baton Rouge native and NBA star Glen “Big Baby” Davis and asked him for his thoughts on Sterling’s death.

“Great guy, big personality. CDs were his way to make income to support his family. Not a guy who would use violence at all. People from the city who have a voice should speak up. I’m sure Mayor Kip Holden and those guys are taking good care of things, but it’s important for people who come from there to show love,” said Davis.

Davis even added that Alton “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

He also took to Instagram to post the video of the shooting and comment on how sad the situation is.

The shooting has sparked outrage and reignited the conversation about police brutality in America. The chilling video showed two cops body slamming Sterling against the hood of a car before flinging him to the pavement, after an anonymous caller claimed the father of three had a gun and had threatened him.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE MORE:

Graphic Video Shows Baton Rouge Police Fatally Shooting Alton Sterling

NBA Player Thabo Sefolosha Sues NYC Cops For Excessive Force

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis On Alton Sterling: ‘He Wouldn’t Hurt A Fly’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com