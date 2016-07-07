Entertainment
Watch: Iggy Azalea Has A Message For Nick Young & His Ex

Check out the video of her response.

Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young‘s dramatic split is making headlines every day.

But after Nick’s pregnant not-quite-ex Keonna Greene spilled all the tea about her secret relationship with him to Us Weekly, the rapper has a message for them both.

While at an airport in Australia on Wednesday, just hours after Greene’s interview was released, the 26-year-old Australian was asked if she had a message for Nick or Keonna. Clearly not in the best mood, Iggy stuck up her middle finger to the camera, which she clarified was directed at her ex and the mother of his child.

Iggy also claims Keonna is a liar, saying she’s not telling the truth about an alleged attempt to contact Iggy to inform her about the adultery.

Check out the video here.

