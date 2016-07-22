Enter to Win Passes to ‘Suicide Squad’

Hollywood Movie Money are run of engagement passes that are redeemable at any theater (excluding AMC theaters) valid August 5th through September 1st, 2016.

Release Date: 8/5/16

SUICIDE SQUAD: It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself? Starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, Cara Delevingne, Adam Beach, Karen Fukuhara. Directed by David Ayer. (WARNER BROS.)

CLICK HERE to enter

This film is rated PG-13.

www.suicidesquad.com #SuicideSquad

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: