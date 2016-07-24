Comic-Con mania has taken over San Diego!

And the most exciting sight to be seen was the cast of Black Panther, who were present to talk about the highly anticipated film.

Director Ryan Coogler was tapped to do the Marvel film that chronicles the adventures of the newly minted King of Wakanda, T’Challa being played by Chadwick Boseman.

His supporting players are: Michael B. Jordan, who plays villain Erik Killmonger; Lupita Nyong’o, who took the role of Nakia; and Danai Gurira as Okoye, head of the female warriors of the Dora Milaje.

“As a black comic-book fan, I couldn’t help but to be excited about that,” Coogler told USA Today. “And it’s really overwhelming to think about, honestly, but I’m really excited about us opening up the world a little more.”

Jordan who’s worked with Coogler on Oscar-winning Creed and Fruitvale Station, is excited about the “super-progressive” direction of Marvel. “We get a chance to tell this point of view and perspective and the characters who inhabit that world.”

Gurira also noted, “What they do is beautiful and epic and stunning and tells nuanced powerful stories about human beings who are fractured and flawed in extraordinary situations. So to see that done through various types of individuals is how you would hope something would look but you never quite know if it will. And they make it that.”

In addition to the Black Panther cast, Zendaya was there to promote her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Zoe Saldana was there to promote her return as “Gamora” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

We seriously can’t wait for this film to drop!

Black Panther is slated to hit theaters February 2018.

‘Black Panther’ Mania Hits Its Peak At Comic-Con With Stunning Cast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

