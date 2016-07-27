Keshia Knight Pulliam has been making headlines all week following her husband’s surprise divorce announcement.

After being married for only 7 months, Ed Hartwell filed for divorce from a very pregnant Keshia and is now claiming that he wants a paternity test for the unborn child. But the former Cosby Show star says she’s certain the baby is Ed’s and she’s willing to prove it.

A source revealed that Ed doesn’t have any evidence of her cheating, but wants a paternity test because he is concerned about the timing of the pregnancy, saying, “It’s just that he had told her he wanted to wait before having a baby and things got really bad between them and then she pops up pregnant.”

The source added, “He even told her he didn’t want to release the bump picture so soon, but she did it anyway.”

Just as the couple’s engagement and wedding was a shock for the world, Ed filing for divorce and wanting a paternity test for the baby comes as a surprise to Keshia. She is reportedly livid about all the drama, as she firmly believes couples should work things out, because that’s what her parents did to stay together for almost 40 years.

Keshia and Ed are no longer living together and the pregnancy was said to come at a dark point in their relationship.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Divorce Drama Gets Even Messier was originally published on globalgrind.com