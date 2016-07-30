There may be no turning back for Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj.

As reported by Bossip, prosecutors revealed that Maraj’s DNA matches semen found on his 12-year-old accuser’s clothes —who claims Maraj repeatedly raped and sodomized her between April 1 and Nov. 30, 2015— and have offered him a deal of 15 years to life.

Maraj was initially arrested for first-degree rape and first-degree sexual conduct against a preteen back in December 2015. His sister, the international rap star, paid his $100k bond and a few months before allegedly bank-rolled his $30k wedding.

“I would cross the ocean for you,” she said in a social media post at her brother’s wedding, as noted by The Daily Mail. “I would go and bring you the moon. Promise you. For you I will. I love my brother so much, man. Can’t believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk.”

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said earlier this week that Maraj’s DNA profile was a more than billion to one match of the semen on his alleged victim’s pants: “A DNA profile, a partial profile matching the defendant or consistent with the defendant, your honor, to the point in the hundreds of billionths of chance of it being any other individual, was discovered in the… pants of the complainant in this case, and also tested positive indicating the presence of semen,” Anthony Pirri, the assistant district attorney reportedly told the judge at a hearing July 26 in Nassau County Supreme Court’s sex crimes division.

Maraj still pleads not guilty and is expected to return to court for the next hearing in August. If a deal is not made, the trail will begin in November.

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is In Hot Water After DNA Report Released was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

