James Corden Is Planning A ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode That’ll Blow Your Mind

James Corden has dreams of getting two of the biggest names in music to ride around with him for “Carpool Karaoke.” Unfortunately for Corden (and us), Kanye keeps canceling and Beyoncé is in the middle of her Formation World Tour.

…You read that right. He’s trying to book car time wtih Kanye and Bey. Now, how insane would it be if it actually happened?

In a new interview with British GQ, Corden revealed his goal to somehow get The Life of Pablo rapper and 2020 presidential hopeful in the car. “Kanye [West] has been booked to do Carpool Karaoke now twice and both times something came up. He’ll do it eventually. He wants to do it,” he told the mag.

It turns out when Kanye cancels, he does it with a flourish.

“[When he cancelled he sent] about three dozen white roses, of course…arranged in the shape of a cube. What could be more Kanye than that?” Corden hilariously dished. But even after all the cancellations, he’s still got his heart set on rocking out in the car with ‘Ye – and hopefully Bey.

“[The dream would be] Beyoncé,” Corden said when asked about a special guest for his potential Yeezy episode. “It would break the internet. She’s on tour right now. We’re working on it.”

Corden has had some earth-shaking “Carpool Karaoke” episodes this year, the most viral of which included First Lady Michelle Obama, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, and Sia. Check out two of our favorites below and cross your fingers Bey and ‘Ye can find the time to harmonize on wheels.

